England fan Andy Milne has gone viral once again after being spotted on BBC's coverage of the Three Lions' 1-0 win against Serbia in their opening group game at Euro 2024.

Milne first went viral for being filmed supporting England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar holding up a replica of the trophy during a 3-0 win over Senegal.

He's said to be a "Steve McClaren lookalike" by some on social media and is reported to have been supporting the Three Lions home and away for more than 40 years.

Milne was spotted again in TV coverage of the Serbia game in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, both pumping his fists before the game started and towards the end of the match.

As always, he was filmed supporting his team from the very front row.

































BBC News's Faisal Islam also pointed out that Milne is his old biology teacher.









England got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start with a 1-0 win over Serbia.

Jude Bellingham scored the game's only goal in the 13th minute, converting a deflected cross from Bukayo Saka.

England looked to be cruising in the opening half-an-hour but Serbia grew into the game and tested England through the remaining hour.

England couldn't reassert their authority consistently but could have put the game to bed but for a brilliant save from Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic to deny Harry Kane in the second half.

Jordan Pickford was tested a couple of times later on but England didn't concede a clear-cut chance despite being nervy towards the end of the game.

England's next match is against Denmark on June 20, where a win would already see the Three Lions qualify for the knockout stage, with the final group game against Slovenia on June 25.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings