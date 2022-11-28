England are preparing for a huge match against Wales on Tuesday night, but some were beggining to worry that the energy crisis could interrupt the TV broadcast itself.

It was reported that a scheme could have been used which rewards households for not using power-intensive products at peak times, starting on Tuesday.

As Sky News reported early on Monday, National Grid's system operator said it was considering initiating its Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) in an attempt to avoid blackouts and alleviate strain on the grid.

The UK relies on French nuclear power during the winter, but state energy providers EDF have been forced to close more than half of its nuclear reactors due to maintenance issues.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

With Europe's energy supplies already stretched due to war in Ukraine and the lack of gas normally supplied by Russia, things were looking stark.

DFS is one of the methods which could be used by National Grid over the winter, which in the most severe cases could see three-hour rolling blackouts rolled out across the country – something which was called “unlikely” last month by Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi.

Fans reacted to the initial reports of energy disruption by expressing their concern ahead of the football on Tuesday night.



“Wales v England in the World Cup tomorrow evening. Seriously bad timing,” one wrote.

Harry Kane will lead the England side against Wales on Tuesday for England Getty images

Another said: “Yeah do it the night England are playing in the World Cup.”

One more added: “They know there’s an England match on tomorrow night?”

However, the decision was made at 2.30pm by the National Grid to call off the plans for Tuesday, which will come as a relief to all concerned.

England take on Wales on Tuesday night in an all-British clash out in Qatar. The game begins at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar at 7pm.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.