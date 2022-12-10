Pubs across England are predicted to pull over 28 million pints during the England vs France World Cup Quarter Final.

Thousands of fans will cheer on the Three Lions in Qatar, with millions more watching at home as pubs and bars gear up for the big game.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) predict six million more pints will be sold on Saturday (10 December) – adding a 28 per cent boost to the industry, which will "at least provide some short-term uplift to the industry."

England boss Gareth Southgate insisted the squad must produce the "very best version" of themselves if they are to keep their dreams alive by overcoming the reigning World Cup champions.

He told reporters: "In terms of our experiences, I think those big matches for the team are important reference points.

"They’ve had to come through many different ways of winning games, some defeats that have hurt but that we’ve learned a lot from, and I think they prepare you for nights like tomorrow where you have got to produce the very best version of yourselves.

"The mentality is key really. The belief that we deserve to be there and we are ready to fight France for that place in the semi-final."

Ahead of England’s Quarter Final match against France, Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said:



"This match’s Saturday-night slot will hopefully deliver good trade for pubs, with people able to head to their local early to secure a spot and cheer on the Three Lions. The World Cup has been providing a boost to beer sales and if England manages to see off France, this will hopefully continue.

"Pubs need this as they continue to weather what was already set to be a difficult winter, with rising energy costs and the cost of living crisis and their outlook further dampened by news of rail strikes over the usually busy festive period.

"Whilst the tournament won’t be able to make up for an extremely difficult trading environment, we’re hoping it will at least provide some short-term uplift to the industry and continue to lift the spirits of the nation."





