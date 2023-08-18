England are on the brink of sporting greatness after making it to the Women’s World Cup final.

The Lionesses showed their quality to beat tournament co-hosts Australia 3-1 in their semi-final with Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo all scoring in a brilliant end-to-end game.

Now, they have the chance to win their first ever World Cup, but they’ll face tough opposition from Spain on Sunday (August 20).

It’s a massive opportunity for the Lionesses, who came heartbreakingly short with semi-final defeats in both 2015 and 2019.

England manager Sarina Wiegman said she was “in a fairytale” after guiding England to the final for the first time, and anticipation is higher than ever after more than seven million people tuned in to watch the Australia game on the BBC.

The final takes place at 11am on Sunday and there are plenty of places showing the game in the capital.

As ever with such a big event, there's huge demand. Many screenings have sold out already and some in the list below will definitely be full capacity by Sunday.

However, some venues have waiting lists for fans to register their interest. Just remember to book and double check you've got a spot before heading down. These are the places to catch the action on the big screen in London this Sunday.

Victoria Park ‘super screening’

Leon Neal/Getty Images

While there won’t be a screening Trafalgar Square due to planned maintenance work this weekend, Mayor of London said that Victoria Park will host a big screening in Victoria Park, run by All Points East.

Tickets are free, but fans need to register their interest here.

Sadiq Khan said that the screening “will bring thousands of fans together to roar on the team in their biggest game yet”.

“The Lionesses’s run to the final-and hopefully to bring the World Cup home-will deliver a further massive boost to the popularity of women’s football in this country and inspire more girls and women to get involved in sport,” he added.

Victoria Park, allpointseastfestival.com

Canada Square Park

Canada Square Park in Canary Wharf has been offering free screenings of sporting moments all summer, and they’re showing the final on Sunday too.

It’s one of the few outdoor screenings so far advertised in the capital and spaces are dished out on a first come, first serve basis. There are two screens in the main park and then one in Cabot Square, too.

As the website warns, “audience space is unreserved and limited and, due to the popularity of events, capacity can be reached within a short period of time. You may find areas closed on arrival due to reaching capacity”.

25 Canada Square, E14 5AH, canarywharf.com





Vinegar Yard

Vinegar Yard will be showing the big game on its al fresco screens, and while the entry is free, the venue is walk-in only and spots are allocated on a first come, first served basis. If you can get a spot, though, this central London venue is a great spot to take in the action and enjoy delicious food from a range of vendors on Sunday.

72-82 St Thomas St, SE1 3QX, vinegaryard.london





Clapham Grand

One of the best event spaces south of the river is opening up its doors again for the football. The venue will be open at 9:45am and the bars open at 10am. Bear in mind that tickets are selling fast, with only final release standing and un-reserved seating remaining, so get them booked while you can.

Clapham Junction, 21-25 St John’s Hill, SW11 1TT, claphamgrand.com





Boxpark (Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley) – sold out

It’s perhaps unsurprising that Boxpark sold out 2,500 tickets for its three venues straight after England beat Australia. Sadly, there’s no waiting list for fans to join, so fans without a spot have missed out on this occasion.

Boxpark, various locations, boxpark.co.uk

The Lionesses could make history on Sunday Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images





Flat Iron Square

Enjoy the buzz of the game at Flat Iron Square in London Bridge, with the venue opening up early to welcome guests to catch the action on their screens. Book a table now to secure your spot.

45 Southwark St, SE1 9HP, flatironsquare.co.uk





Peckham Arches

Football fans in south London can check out Peckham Arches on Sunday, with the 600-capacity venue showing the game across multiple screens.

There’s a 300-capacity garden terrace open from 10am which could be a perfect place to cheer the Lionesses – plus, there’s a pizza oven on hand and two bars with a great selection of cocktails on offer to keep fans in fine voice. Even better, entry is free.

Blenheim Grove, SE15 4QN, peckhamarches.com





Big Penny Social – join the waiting list

Even Big Penny Social, the UK’s biggest beer hall in Walthamstow, is struggling for space on Sunday. The event is currently sold out, but fans can apply to join the waiting list in the hope of bagging a free ticket.

With so many people cheering on the Lionesses, the atmosphere promises to be fantastic and the locally-brewed beer and pizzeria are worth the trip alone, too.

1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL, bigpennysocial.co.uk





Signature Brew - join the waiting list

Baller Friends Collective has been partnering with Signature Brew in Haggerston all summer to celebrate the Women’s World Cup and show the action.

The events have proven popular and the screening party for the final on Sunday is currently sold out, however fans can register their interest and join the waiting list just in case.

Unit 15, Blackhorse Ln, E17 5QJ, outsavvy.com



