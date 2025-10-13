GTA 6 LIVE: Next official announcement date revealed

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still more than seven months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The latest is the next date there will be an official update on GTA 6 has been revealed by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two.

The last official content update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

Next official announcement date revealed Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two has revealed the latest date the next official announcement on GTA 6 will be made - and it's less than a month away. Every quarter, Take-Two hosts an earnings call to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment. The next one is scheduled for Thursday 6 November at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Since GTA 6 trailer 1 released in December 2023, there has been at the very least a mention in every call about the release date of the most anticipated game of all time. As November will mark six months until the current GTA 6 release date of 26 May 2026, there is speculation swirling online Rockstar could be gearing up to make announcements about the game around the end of October or start of November - whether that's a new trailer, pre-order information or another delay.

