'He's too chicken': Gavin Newsom goads Joe Rogan to have him on his podcast

Gavin Newsom has goaded Joe Rogan in an attempt to be on his podcast after he mocked that he wants to be president “so bad”.

Despite being one of many manosphere influencers to start off being pro-Trump , only to slam the Trump administration’s actions later, it hasn’t dissuaded Rogan from sharing his opinion on the state of politics.

In the most recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast , where he was joined by author and retired Navy SEAL Jack Carr as a guest, Rogan slammed California Governor Newsom, who has been in the role since 2019 and happens to be one of Trump’s most vocal opponents

Rogan gave his thoughts on who the Democratic candidate for the 2028 presidential election will be, and they did not feature Newsom.

Rogan said: “Apparently, they [Democrats] don’t have any faith in Gavin Newsom, which is kind of funny because he wants to be president so bad.”

Rogan claimed: “You can’t ruin a city and then go on to ruin a state and say, ‘Guys, that was just practice. Once I get in as president, I’m gonna fix it. Fix it all.’”

Carr argued that Newsom is “such a great politician. I mean, so smooth” which sent Rogan spirally and vehemently disagreeing.

When asked by Carr how he has been in power so long, Rogan claimed: “Low competition, there’s no one who’s good is competing against him. There’s no sincerity.”

The podcaster then went on to call Newsom a “good bulls**t artist” and claimed that “everybody’s leaving” California and “Hollywood doesn’t exist anymore”.

Responding to Rogan’s comments about him, Newsom goaded him into allowing him to be a guest on the podcast.

Newsom wrote on X/Twitter: “Joe Rogan is too [chicken] to have me on his show and expose his listeners to the truth so I’ll put it here.”

He then listed some statistics about California. He ended this tweet with a direct message for Rogan.

“I could continue… invite me on any time, @joerogan :),” he finished.

People in the comments seemed up for it, too.

“I really want this interview to happen. Joe vs. Gavin,” said one person.

Another said: “For the love of God. I pray Gavin goes on Joe Rogan. It’s going to be 2 hours of pure joy.”

Someone else said: “Throwdown, @joerogan! Time to meet @GavinNewsom face to face.”

