JD Vance in tense exchange with interviewer over Tom Homan questions

Vice President JD Vance clashed with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos over allegations tied to president Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan.

Stephanopoulos pressed Vance about an alleged FBI surveillance tape suggesting Homan accepted $50,000 in cash during a sting.

Vance called the claim a “ridiculous smear,” denied that Homan took a bribe, and shifted focus to topics like the government shutdown.

After being pushed again, Vance said: “And here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your show, and why you’re losing credibility, because you're talking for now five minutes with the vice president of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan, a story that I have read about, but I don't even know the video that you're talking about. Meanwhile, low-income women can't get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government.”

Stephanopoulos cut in to say: “I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000 as was heard on an audiotape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question. Thank you for your time.”

Stephanopoulos then cut to commercial as the interview ended abruptly.

Many are praising the journalists no nonsense approach to the Vice President.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings