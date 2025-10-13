Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler reunite to mock Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey reunited on Saturday Night Live in a scathing skit that lampooned Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi.

Poehler opened as Bondi, brisk, combative, and refusing to answer questions, while Fey crashed the scene as Noem, strutting in with an assault rifle and proclaiming she’s the rarest type of person in Washington DC - "a brunette Donald Trump listens to.”

Together they ridiculed recent Senate hearings, ICE recruitment, and political posturing, delivering sharp satire with that signature Fey/Poehler chemistry.

