England secured a 3-0 win against Senegal after Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka chipped in with massive goals on Sunday night.

There were nerves ahead of the last 16 game, as one misstep marked the end of the tournament for either side.



Gareth Southgate’s team went into the match expecting a tough encounter. Senegal are African champions having won their first AFCON title in 2021 and manager Aliou Cissé has his team well organised and offering plenty going forward.

They are without without their talisman Sadio Mane, who is missing the tournament through injury, but they got through the group stages after beating Ecuador and Qatar 2-1 and 3-1 respectively.

England, though, were confident in their abilities after the three lions breezed through the groups with a 3-0 win against Wales.

The game marked the most recent time England have played an African side in the knockout stages of a tournament since Cameroon in 1990, and it promised to be the biggest test Kane and co. have faced so far in the tournament.

Thankfully, England were more than up for the challenge. Reactions have been coming in thick and fast on social media – these are the biggest memes and reactions so far.

First, Jordan Henderson broke the deadlock for England

































And then Harry Kane scored a second thanks to great work from Jude Bellingham

















Sara slotted home a third goal to cement the win







As ever, England fans were on top form on social media





























Fans on both sides out in Qatar were out earlier getting in the mood early before the game

















