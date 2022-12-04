England secured a 3-0 win against Senegal after Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka chipped in with massive goals on Sunday night.
There were nerves ahead of the last 16 game, as one misstep marked the end of the tournament for either side.
Gareth Southgate’s team went into the match expecting a tough encounter. Senegal are African champions having won their first AFCON title in 2021 and manager Aliou Cissé has his team well organised and offering plenty going forward.
They are without without their talisman Sadio Mane, who is missing the tournament through injury, but they got through the group stages after beating Ecuador and Qatar 2-1 and 3-1 respectively.
England, though, were confident in their abilities after the three lions breezed through the groups with a 3-0 win against Wales.
The game marked the most recent time England have played an African side in the knockout stages of a tournament since Cameroon in 1990, and it promised to be the biggest test Kane and co. have faced so far in the tournament.
Thankfully, England were more than up for the challenge. Reactions have been coming in thick and fast on social media – these are the biggest memes and reactions so far.
First, Jordan Henderson broke the deadlock for England
\u201cWooooohoooooo! Great from Kane, superb from Bellingham, marvellous from Henderson. Get in!\u201d— Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b (@Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b) 1670182776
\u201cBrilliant Jordan Henderson! So often questioned, but always answers in the right way. #ENGSEN #Qatar2022\u201d— Jamie Carragher (@Jamie Carragher) 1670182815
\u201c\ud83c\udfbcOnly one Jordan Henderson \ud83c\udfbc \ud83e\udd73\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\u26bd\ufe0f\u201d— Chris Kamara (@Chris Kamara) 1670182814
\u201cHenderson, Scholes, Lampard, Gerrard.\n\nThat\u2019s the order lads.\u201d— Ethan Payne (@Ethan Payne) 1670182914
\u201cCould get used to watching that combination. Brilliant from Bellingham, what a run and finish from Henderson.\u201d— James Pearce (@James Pearce) 1670182794
\u201cI thought Henderson and Bellingham were going to kiss then\u2026 most romantic thing I\u2019ve seen this year #ENGvsSEN\u201d— Lukey (@Lukey) 1670182872
\u201cRemember your in Qatar lads.\ud83d\ude2d\n\n#FIFAWorldCup | #ENGvsSEN\u201d— \ud835\ude08\ud835\ude2e\ud835\ude22\ud835\ude22\ud835\ude2f\u2122\ufe0f (@\ud835\ude08\ud835\ude2e\ud835\ude22\ud835\ude22\ud835\ude2f\u2122\ufe0f) 1670183048
And then Harry Kane scored a second thanks to great work from Jude Bellingham
\u201cJude Belingham back after carrying this England team. #ENGvsSEN\u201d— MK200034 (@MK200034) 1670182865
\u201cStunningly good second #ENG goal. Great finish from Kane but brilliant forward run from the outstanding Bellingham. #bbcworldcup\u201d— Howard Nurse (@Howard Nurse) 1670183386
\u201cBoth #eng goals come from brilliant Bellingham runs. What a player.\u201d— Alistair Magowan (@Alistair Magowan) 1670183367
Sara slotted home a third goal to cement the win
\u201c3\ufe0f\u20e3 Games\n3\ufe0f\u20e3 Goals\n\nNot bad for Saka's first World Cup \ud83c\udf36\n\n#FIFAWorldCup\u201d— Football Daily (@Football Daily) 1670185406
\u201cWhat a fantastic goal.. pure quality from Foden, the way he rides that tackle and passes that across to Saka.. great dinked finish.. quarter finals here we come!! #ENGvsSEN\u201d— Mark Speller (@Mark Speller) 1670185025
\u201cSAKA AND FODEN ENGLAND YOUTH ARE A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH #ENGvsSEN\u201d— Georgia (@Georgia) 1670185019
\u201cITS THAT BOYYYYYYYYYY #ENGvsSEN\u201d— an \u00a385 Grinch visit (@an \u00a385 Grinch visit) 1670185052
As ever, England fans were on top form on social media
\u201cDon\u2019t worry everyone I\u2019ve lit the Grealish candle #ENGvsSEN\u201d— Sarah (@Sarah) 1670180549
\u201cPickford every time one of the defenders lets him down #ENGvsSEN\u201d— ally (@ally) 1670182009
\u201cI fucking love pickford. Technically every time he has to do his job he gets absolutely raging. He's my favourite 10/10 #ENGvsSEN #eng\u201d— Liv\u2077 (@Liv\u2077) 1670182367
\u201cGood to see Steve McClaren in the crowd \n\n#ENGvsSEN\u201d— Lord Mark of East Cleveland \ud83d\udd7a\ud83c\udffc (@Lord Mark of East Cleveland \ud83d\udd7a\ud83c\udffc) 1670183147
\u201cANOTHER ONE!! 3-0 ENGLAND \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udf89 #WC2022 #ENGSEN #WorldCup @GoogleUK #TeamPixel\u201d— BOXPARK WEMBLEY (@BOXPARK WEMBLEY) 1670185437
Fans on both sides out in Qatar were out earlier getting in the mood early before the game
\u201c\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f England fans in Qatar are ready for this one\n\n#FIFAWorldCup\u201d— Football Daily (@Football Daily) 1670166214
\u201cSenegal fans are getting ready... \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf3\n\n#SEN | #ENGSEN | #FIFAWorldCup \n\n\ud83d\udcfd\ufe0f @AdamLeventhal\n\nhttps://t.co/fHl8eeGS4Y\u201d— The Athletic | Football (@The Athletic | Football) 1670163000
\u201cVideo: #sen fans main men are painted and ready to go for the game against #eng \n\nS E N E G A L \n\n\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf3 @TheAthleticFC\u201d— Adam Leventhal (@Adam Leventhal) 1670166956
\u201cGood to see Luna Lovegood getting in the spirit of things. #ENGSEN\u201d— Max Pollard (@Max Pollard) 1670177732
