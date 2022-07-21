England have made it through to the semi-finals of the women's Euros after an beating Spain 2-1 in the quarter-finals last night.
Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway scored the goals needed to take the team through to the next round where they will either face Belgium or Sweden and compete for a spot in the final.
A peak television audience of 7.6 million watched the dramatic game, which went to extra time, on BBC One and there were a further 1.5 million streams across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
And after England won social media went into overdrive with people praising the team for their performance.
Here's a taste of the reaction:
\u201c\ud83d\udc4f A special night for our #Lionesses \n\n\ud83d\udcf8: @Lionesses \n\n#MUWomen || #WEURO2022\u201d— Manchester United Women (@Manchester United Women) 1658392260
\u201cPut this in the dictionary under \u201ctechnique\u201d #ENGvSPA #ENG #ENGESP #euros @StanwayGeorgia screamer.\u201d— Lord Lexington Barrow (@Lord Lexington Barrow) 1658352488
\u201cBloody love this gorgeous little stadium. #ENG #ENGESP #WEURO2022 #BHAFC\u201d— Ben Atkins (@Ben Atkins) 1658347387
\u201cI reckon Millie Bright could head the leaning tower of pisa straight \n\n#Lionesses\u201d— Jollof Jules (@Jollof Jules) 1658394121
\u201cSarina Wiegman wins her tenth successive match at the UEFA Women's Euro #ENG #WEuro2022 #ENGESP\u201d— Asif Burhan (@Asif Burhan) 1658353820
\u201cWHAT A GOAL. this is definitely goal of the tournament. An incredible strike.\u201d— Sabi man (@Sabi man) 1658351886
\u201c"That is a BANGER"\n\nWhat a goal! GEORGIA STANWAY, take a bloody bow!\n\n#ENGESP 2-1\u201d— Unibet (@Unibet) 1658351243
\u201cyou know how you watch a game sometimes and you just *know* that it's going to immediately become an all-time classic? this is that. absolutely incredible. #ENGESP\u201d— Samantha Lewis (@Samantha Lewis) 1658352853
\u201cWere you watching? \ud83e\udef5\n\nSEMI-FINAL BOUND BABY! \ud83d\ude18\n\n#ENGESP #OneOfOurOwn #WeAreTheArsenal #ProudToSupport \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\u201d— Arsenal Women Supporters Club (@Arsenal Women Supporters Club) 1658352924
\u201cCongratulations England \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f #ENGESP\u201d— Janey Godley (@Janey Godley) 1658353060
\u201cLETS GO LIONESSES ITS COMING HOOOOOME #ENGESP\u201d— Alaap Subramonia (@Alaap Subramonia) 1658352954
\u201cLast night's match was epic. they were resilient, never gave up, didn't moan at one another or lost their temper with the emotion of the occasion, this was a great example to the football world and any young players that play the game. World class @Lionesses \ud83d\udc4f\ud83e\udd81\ud83e\udd81\ud83e\udd81 #EURO2022\u201d— Matthew Gibbs (@Matthew Gibbs) 1658394780
\u201cHuge congratulations to #England #Lionesses !!\n\nA 2-1 win last night over Spain after extra time, puts them through to the semi finals of #EURO2022.\n\nTheir determination, grit and passion is inspiring for so many young girls.\u201d— Taste Beverages (@Taste Beverages) 1658393656
\u201cLoved this match. Up there for me with Wales vs Ukraine and Spurs beating Arsenal in May. \nFootball really is the greatest game on earth. #EURO2022\u201d— Clare Grist Taylor (@Clare Grist Taylor) 1658388590
\u201cWHAT. A. GOAL. \n\n#Itscominghome \n\n#Lionesses \n\n#WEURO2022\u201d— Matt Forde (@Matt Forde) 1658351157
\u201cMy god that was extraordinary. Such passion and commitment from both teams, end to end excitement, yes I am available for punditry, need to be sick now.#ENGESP\u201d— Sue Perkins \ud83d\udc99 (@Sue Perkins \ud83d\udc99) 1658353170
\u201cAv it!!!! \u2665\ufe0f\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f @Lionesses @AlexScott\u201d— Ian Wright (@Ian Wright) 1658351527
\u201c"That is a BANGER"\n\nWHAT A GOAL GEORGIA STANWAY, take a bloody bow!\n\n#ENGESP 2-1 https://t.co/vppFAuousU\n\n#BATSHET2023\u201d— The City of \u00ccb\u00e0d\u00e0n (@The City of \u00ccb\u00e0d\u00e0n) 1658352875
“I think that everyone can see the talent of the Spanish team and can see what they have to offer in the game and we knew that we wouldn’t have the ball that much,” Millie Bright, who was voted player of the match, said after the win.
“I think our mentality to stay ruthless throughout every minute of the game was unbelievable and I think we showed what we were about.”
Spain head coach Jorge Vilda admitted it was a difficult day for his squad:
“It’s a disappointing defeat and disappointing to go out of this competition. If there’s a good way to lose I think it’s by playing the sort of game that my players have done tonight,” Vilda said.
“We are all very proud of what we saw out on the pitch, we gave everything and now we have to keep our heads held high.
“We have a very good team here, there is a bright future ahead based on what we have seen at this tournament. It’s a difficult day for us.”
The semi-finals happen on Tuesday evening. We can't wait.
