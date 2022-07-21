England have made it through to the semi-finals of the women's Euros after an beating Spain 2-1 in the quarter-finals last night.

Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway scored the goals needed to take the team through to the next round where they will either face Belgium or Sweden and compete for a spot in the final.

A peak television audience of 7.6 million watched the dramatic game, which went to extra time, on BBC One and there were a further 1.5 million streams across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

And after England won social media went into overdrive with people praising the team for their performance.

Here's a taste of the reaction:

“I think that everyone can see the talent of the Spanish team and can see what they have to offer in the game and we knew that we wouldn’t have the ball that much,” Millie Bright, who was voted player of the match, said after the win.

“I think our mentality to stay ruthless throughout every minute of the game was unbelievable and I think we showed what we were about.”

Spain head coach Jorge Vilda admitted it was a difficult day for his squad:

“It’s a disappointing defeat and disappointing to go out of this competition. If there’s a good way to lose I think it’s by playing the sort of game that my players have done tonight,” Vilda said.

“We are all very proud of what we saw out on the pitch, we gave everything and now we have to keep our heads held high.

“We have a very good team here, there is a bright future ahead based on what we have seen at this tournament. It’s a difficult day for us.”

The semi-finals happen on Tuesday evening. We can't wait.

