England's Lionesses have not only reached their first final in 13 years, they've absolutely cruised to it but crushing an otherwise impressive Sweden team by 4 goals to nil.
Despite a shaky start where Sweden almost scored within the first few minutes, England, led by Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman, were incredibly impressive scoring some truly unbelievable goals.
After weathering a storm from the Swedish attack, England's Beth Mead opening the scoring leaving it 1-0 at half-time. However, England looked to be completely reinvigorated after the break and came out all guns blazing with the talismanic Lucy Bronze scoring not long after the break with a header.
The highlight of the evening had to be the third goal from Alessia Russo, who bounced on a rebound with a cheeky backheel that went through the Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl's legs.
The fourth goal which Lindahl was arguably at fault for again, was almost as good as midfielder Fran Kirby lobbed her from outside the box.
Needless to say, England fans were pretty ecstatic with the result.
\u201cBronze \ud83e\udd1d Mead \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\u201d— Raheem Sterling (@Raheem Sterling) 1658866276
\u201c\ud835\udc00\ud835\udc25\ud835\udc1e\ud835\udc2c\ud835\udc2c\ud835\udc22\ud835\udc1a \ud835\udc11\ud835\udc2e\ud835\udc2c\ud835\udc2c\ud835\udc28.\n\nThat's the tweet.\u201d— The Athletic UK (@The Athletic UK) 1658867126
\u201cGood at Good gifts ideas \nfootball \ud83e\udd1d\ud83c\udffc in the olden days\n Bronze &\n Mead\u201d— Sophie Hall (@Sophie Hall) 1658866188
\u201cPITCH: Ian Wright and Alex Scott run the country for a couple of years.\u201d— Sooz Kempner (@Sooz Kempner) 1658860447
\u201cSarina Wiegman is the coolest England manager of all time.\u201d— Craham Gorking (@Craham Gorking) 1658868277
\u201cMy five-year-old daughter just drew this \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— Tom Adams (@Tom Adams) 1658868114
\u201cFabulous performance and win for @Lionesses. Wonderful. \ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffb\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffb\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffb\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffb\u201d— Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b (@Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b) 1658869047
\u201cAlessia Russo scores with a backheel that nutmegs the Swedish goalie? In a Euro semi-final? Sheeeeeeeee-it! #ENGSWE\u201d— Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@Isiah Whitlock Jr.) 1658868380
\u201cHang it in the Louvre \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\u201d— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) 1658867827
\u201cCan we please now keep every prospective Tory Party leader at least a thousand fucking miles away from the England Squad?\u201d— Danny Baker (@Danny Baker) 1658868745
Jokes aside this is what it's all about.
\u201cThis. This is what it\u2019s all about \ud83e\udd72 #HerGameToo\u201d— Her Game Too (@Her Game Too) 1658869115
England will now face either France or Germany in Sunday's final at Wembley.
