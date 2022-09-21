England are on a mission to win the World Cup in style this winter, but the new kit is leaving fans unimpressed on social media.

Nike designed the kits that will be worn out in Qatar, with the home kit featuring dark to light blue gradient detailing on the shoulders and sleeves.

The away kit bears a resemblance to the red away kit from the early 90s, and while it was better received by fans the home shirt has attracted widespread derision online.

Pictures were released on Wednesday (September 21) of Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham and others modelling the shirt and some went as far as asking whether the manufacturers had made a mistake.

“Home kit is dreadful,” one wrote. “You sure this isn’t the training kit by mistake?”

“Both look like tacky replicas on a market stool in turkey,” a user added.

One more said: “Just scrap the home kit lads.. it’s awful.”

Others complained about the price of the kit, with one saying: “£38 for a pair of football shorts. They've lost all sense of reality. Especially when the kit actually looks like a market stall knock off.”

Another commented: “The home looks like it was designed by a 5 year old with a crayon. The blue tint in the red shirt looks like the colours have washed out.

“Also £75 for adults and £60 for kids is an absolute shocker.”

England revealed the new kits on social media, writing: “We wear the shirt with pride. A closer look at the #ThreeLions‘ new @nikefootball home and away kits!”



The kit had initially been leaked online last week, with fans reacting in a similarly negative fashion.

England will wear the shirts when they take on Iran, USA and Wales in Group B of the World Cup in Qatar. Their first game against Iran takes place on November 21.

