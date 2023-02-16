Erling Haaland is a footballing freak of nature – a glance at his goal record tells you that much.

The Manchester City striker has managed an incredible 26 goals in the Premier League this season, with 15 games still to go.

The Norwegian helped to secure victory for City against Arsenal in a huge game at the top of the table on Wednesday night (February 15).

Bukayo Saka’s penalty spot-kick had levelled after Kevin De Bruyne had struck first for City, but goals from Jack Grealish and Haaland secured the three points for Guardiola’s side.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One of the highlights on the night actually came off the pitch, when Haaland spoke to the media after the game.

The striker was coming off the back of three games without scoring, which for him represents a pretty significant blip.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the result, the Norweigan gave an entertaining interview and said he was “proud” of his teammates.

"I'm so proud of everyone today and I'm so happy to be at Man City," he said.

"[We made] small adjustments at half-time. We have quality players, we have to get it out of every player. I don't remember the adjustments, I'm so happy."

He added: "So positive, happy celebrations. I’m so happy, I don’t know, I’m just so happy with everything. We needed this one. Now we need to go on a run."

Haaland also gave an indication of his mindset, suggesting he was already unsatisfied without scoring just 20 minutes after his last one.

"That’s my life. It’s already gone 20 minutes since I got my last goal. I have to keep working,” he said.

Amazon Prime Video





The City manager Pep Guardiola also reflected on a difficult game in London and praised Arsenal’s gameplay speaking to the press after the game.



“The game was half-half,” Guardiola said.

“It’s not easy to play against them, the build up they have is really good.

“We were in the game and at the end, the quality of the players made the difference.”

Arsenal have now lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, but remain behind City only on goal difference, and do have a game in hand.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.