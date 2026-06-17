Merlin the duck becomes Mexico's viral World Cup mascot

While Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez may have scored the goals, it was a two-year-old duck named Merlin who truly stole the show during Mexico’s World Cup-opening victory over South Africa on Thursday. Dressed in the national team’s colours, Merlin swiftly became an unlikely internet sensation and the tournament’s first unofficial mascot.

Images of Merlin, sporting a miniature Mexican national team jersey and socks, parading through Mexico City as thousands of fans celebrated, quickly went viral, racking up millions of views across social media platforms.

Overnight, as if by the magic of the famous wizard who inspired his name, Merlin had captivated the internet. "We want to see Merlin in the stadium," one user wrote, while another declared, "This duck is already a national treasure." A third enthusiastically added, "The best thing about the World Cup so far."

However, Merlin was already something of a local celebrity in Mexico City. A familiar sight at fairs and events in the historic city centre, the duck regularly accompanies his owner, Carla Gómez, who sells water and soft drinks from a small cart each weekend. Along the way, the animal attracts plenty of delighted squeals, affectionate greetings, and eager requests from passersby for a photo.

"We don’t like to leave him alone at home; we like him to be with us. He’s our baby," Gómez explained. "He’s the baby, the sole heir to all my possessions and now an idol."

Merlin, dressed in a Mexico national soccer team jersey, follows his caretaker Christian Gomez as they cross the street in Mexico City Marco Ugarte/AP

Rain or shine, Merlin follows Gómez and her young son Cristian through some of the capital’s best-known landmarks, including Alameda Central, the Palace of Fine Arts, and the Zócalo square. The duck shares a particularly close bond with Cristian, for whom he was originally a gift, becoming what Gómez describes as the boy's inseparable companion.

"Merlin had already become famous for selling bottled water," Gómez said, recalling her surprise at her pet’s sudden rise to global fame. "He is always with us; we never imagined he’d become such a sensation. We weren’t expecting it."

Earlier this week, Gómez – and Merlin – met with FIFA representatives to shoot photos and a commercial. Now, the family hopes Mexico’s famous feathered supporter can continue bringing luck to the host nation, which is staging the World Cup for the third time after hosting in 1970 and 1986 – this time as a co-host alongside Canada and the United States.

"Mexico, we are with you," Gómez affirmed. "And Merlin is your No. 1 fan."