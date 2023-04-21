Artist paints over 100 works of Erling Haaland in iconic scenes

An artist who has made quite the name for his hilarious paintings has shared his collection of over 100 works - all of Erling Haaland.

Rory Paints depicts the Manchester City player in different iconic scenes, including as Virgin Mary (holding Hasbulla, naturally), in goth form, and even in a stretched-out form, which is being compared to Doctor Who villain, Lady Cassandra O'Brien.

The paintings are a result of Rory's '100 days of painting Haaland' challenge he undertook at the end of last year, and fans are already begging him to sell the pieces.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters