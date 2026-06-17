Football fans have spotted the hidden meaning behind Mbappé's flute celebration

Kylian Mbappé celebrated his first goal of the World Cup by pretending to play the flute - and many football fans only worked out why France's new all-time record scorer did this after the game.

In the end, Mbappé delivered two goals in France's 3-1 win over Senegal yesterday, with talk turning to the 27-year-old's unique celebration.

Well, it seems we have James Corden to thank - yes, really.

When Mbappé appeared on Fox's After Hours show alongside Corden we learned of the forward's fluting background as he played the instrument as a child.

"At what point did you think: ‘Oh, I’m going to take up the flute?'" Corden asked Mbappé.

To which the footballer replied, "My parents wanted me to do many things and explore many things, to open my mind to do all the things. Because we never know what’s going to happen."

Corden then questioned if he had the potential to become the greatest flautist, he replied: ‘I was not. I did it for one year or two, but it was fun to do."

That's when the Brit suggested to the Frenchman that he should do a flute celebration

"Score your first goal. Bang, top corner. You run, here [normal celebration], straight to here [miming playing the flute]," he said.

"First game against Senegal if I score? Yeah I’ll do it for you, first game," the Real Madrid player responded.

Currently, France are second in their Group (I), on equal points (3) with Norway who are currently ahead on goal difference after their 4-1 win against Iraq.

France are set to play Iraq in their next World Cup match which will take place on Monday June 22.

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