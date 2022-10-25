Erling Haaland's impression of a Yorkshire accent is gold

x
Video
Manchester City ace Erling Haaland is impressing every week with his incredible goal-scoring technique: but it's not his only talent.
In BTS footage from training, the 22-year-old, alongside fellow player Jack Grealish, can be seen giving his best Yorkshire accent - and it's not bad.
"Y'alright", he can be heard over-emphasising as the pair went back-and-forth doing their impressions.
Haaland is originally from Norway, however, it looks like he's settling into UK life just fine.
