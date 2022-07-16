With the Women's Euros 2022 well underway there is no better time to put your women's football knowledge to the test.

After being postponed for a year because the men's Euros competition and the 2020 Olympic Games had to take place in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 16 countries taking part will compete against each other in a bid to become the European champions.

England is hosting the competition and the first game took place on July 6th as England's Lionesses defeated Austria 1-0 at Old Trafford.

They have since gone on to thrash Norway 8-0 on Monday and then beat Northern Ireland 5-0 on Friday.

The two teams that make it out of the groups and get past the knockout stage will meet in the final that is set to happen at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

The creators of Starting 11 - where footy fans are challenged to complete thestartingline-up for a team in a classic football match - have a range of past women's international matches to quiz your memory.



For example, on July 6 the day of the first game where England played Austria, Starting 11 created a game to mark the tournament where players had to correctly guess the Starting 11of England's 10-0 win against Macedonia on the 8th of April 2022.





Put your knowledge to the test during the Women's Euros with Starting 11 Starting 11

As well as games based on the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers, there are also various starting lineups from the Premier League and World Cup as well as La Liga.



To play, you begin by having a look at the lineup as below each shirt it is indicated how many letters there are in the mystery player's name and there is a box below to enter any guesses.

When a tick appears, then that means you answered correctly while a cross means you are incorrect and have to guess again (though if you're struggling to guess you can always click the "Hint" button which will provide you with one of the letters.

If you can't think of who it could be, then by selecting the "give up" option, you will be shown the players you failed to guess.

While a new match drops each day, players are able to find previous matches to being scrolling to the bottom of the Starting 11 website and clicking on "browse games," where they will find one drop-down section of different tournaments and another drop-down to choose a certain team.

You can also find Starting 11 on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

