Football fans are calling for an update on Manchester City's charges of breaching spending rules and are demanding action after Everton's Premier League points deduction was reduced.

Earlier this season, Everton were given a 10 point deduction for breaching the league's Profitability and Sustainability Rules for the 2021/22 football financial year, which are the Premier League's financial fair play restrictions.

The Toffees appealed the deduction to an Appeal Board, with the conclusion saying today (Monday, February 26) the deduction imposed by an independent Premier League Commission is to be reduced from 10 points to six with immediate effect.

That boosts Everton to 15th in the Premier League table on 25 points and five points clear of the bottom three, with Brentford dropping to 16th and Nottingham Forest to 17th.

An Everton statement said: "While the Club is still digesting the Appeal Board's decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction.

"The Club is also particularly pleased with the Appeal Board's decision to overturn the original Commission's finding that the Club failed to act in utmost good faith.

"Notwithstanding the Appeal Board's decision, and the positive outcome, the Club remains fully committed to cooperating with the Premier League in respect of the ongoing proceedings brought for the accounting period ending in June 2023."

Both Everton and Nottingham Forest are being investigated further for alleged breaches in the 2022/23 football financial year, which could lead to further deductions this season for the Toffees and a deduction for the Reds too.

But reacting to the news Everton's current deduction has been reduced, fans are calling for an update on what's happening with Manchester City, who have 115 charges against them for spending breaches and want to see them punished.

Comments from football fans on X / Twitter include 'when is Manchester City's points deductions', 'Man City would get League One instead of League Two then' and 'Manchester City need to be sent to the National League for breaking 115 rules'.

Further comments on the platform include 'good news to all Evertonians. Now it’s time to nail Man City and relegate them', 'meanwhile Man City is still transacting freely, nepotism of the highest order' and 'fair enough, now get City deducted'.

