F1 fans share their fury over farcical start to Las Vegas Grand Prix

Baffled F1 fans have vented their frustrations after a chaotic start to the hotly anticipated Las Vegas race weekend, in which the first practice session had to be abandoned to fix a loose manhole cover

F1 is coming back to Vegas for the first time in four decades for a 50-lap race around the picturesque 3.8 mile, 17-turn circuit. The race has a decade-long contract and will take place on Saturday night.

But it got off to a disastrous start. Eight minutes into the first session, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz went over a loose drain cover at more than 200mph, sending sparks flying and leaving people confused as to what had happened.

The Spanish driver veered to the side of the track and stopped the $15m racing car because of substantial floor damage. Ferrari, and fans alike, were furious, and a red flag was waved, ending the session.

Subsequent practice sessions have also been delayed as stewards hurry to fix the problem – but fans have taken to social media to mock the chaotic situation.

Safe to say, Las Vegas hasn't made a good first impression for F1 fans.

