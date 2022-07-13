Scary moment furniture goes flying as dust devil hits Las Vegas pool

A Las Vegas dust devil sent furniture at a hotel pool flying as guests ran for cover in a terrifying ordeal.

Dust devils form when temperatures on the ground become hotter than the layer of air above, creating a short tornado-like air pocket.

In a clip filmed by one of those at the scene, people can be heard screaming as sun loungers and towels were launched into the air.

At least one person sustained minor injuries.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

