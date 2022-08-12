Fans were not too excited to see a hologram of the deceased sports commentator Harry Caray singing 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' during this year's Field of Dreams game.

During the 7th inning stretch at the Cubs vs. Reds game a hologram of Caray appeared before the crowd to hype up fans. Known for high-energy and exaggerating commentating style, Caray was often at his highest during Cubs game.

Thursday's game was the annual Field of Dreams game which is played to pay homage to the baseball movie of the same name

Seemingly the hologram of Caray was an attempt to tap-into the nostalgia that Field of Dreams brings to baseball fans.



But instead, many felt the sudden appearance of Caray was a bit terrifying as he appeared to sing the song with lifeless eyes.

On Twitter, people called the hologram 'disturbing' and 'creepy'.

"Sorry, I didn’t sleep… all I could think about was the Harry Caray hologram." BetMGM wrote.

"Hologram Harry Caray is perhaps the ultimate example of "just because you can doesn't mean you should," one Twitter user wrote.

"There's a whole leg of Twitter freaking out about the former president possibly having stolen nuclear secrets and I don't know how they can concentrate on such frivolities when Hologram Harry Caray is on the loose," Michael tweeted.

According to one Twitter user named Timothy Burke, Fox had been tested the hologram footage of Caray and debated the authenticity of it ahead of the game.

Caray died in 1998. He was a broadcaster for 50 years and spent 16 of those years with the Cubs. The famous sports broadcaster was known to drink "a few" beers while commenting on games.

