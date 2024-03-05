One of Europe's top five football leagues is going to be named 'McDonalds'

We are not making this up. One of the biggest football leagues in Europe is going to be named after McDonald’s next season.

Having been sponsored by Uber Eats for the past few years, the French top division will be known as 'Ligue 1 McDonald’s' next season.

The fast food giants have reportedly agreed a deal for £17m per year, according to French outlet RMC Sport.

Ligue 1 introduced a name sponsor for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. It’s reported that Uber Eats were paying £14.5m per season after renewing the contract for 2023-24.

French giants PSG are currently top of the table in Ligue 1 after 24 games, with a lead of nine points.



It comes after Cristiano Ronaldo to compare the standard of Ligue 1 to the Saudi Pro League, leading former French international Frank Leboeuf to tell him to “shut up”.

“The Saudis are in a process that will take long, but step by step, we will reach the highest level,” Ronaldo said. “I believe they are going to be in the top three or four in the world. Step by step, I think we are going to reach that.”

“The level right now? To be honest, I think the Saudi league is not worse than France's league in my opinion. In the French league, I think you have two, three teams with a good level. In Saudi, I think it is more competitive.”

Leboeuf responded by telling BetVictor: “It annoys me when I hear Cristiano Ronaldo saying that the Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1. Why do you think he chose to make that comment about Ligue 1 rather than the Portuguese League? It's because Lionel Messi played in Ligue 1. I have lots of respect for him as a player but come on, just shut up! It is unfair to Ligue 1.”

