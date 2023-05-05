What football team does King Charles support?

With the coronation set to take place on Saturday (March 6), and with the Premier League playing the national anthem before games on the day, the monarchy and football will be closely linked over the next few days.

Prince William is a well-documented lover of the beautiful game as he is president of the Football Association and an Aston Villa fan, but some might be less aware of King Charles’s footballing allegiances.

While his son William is regularly seen in the crowd at FA Cup final days, Charles isn’t seen so regularly in the terraces.

But he does have a side he claims to support, and it’s Burnley.

Charles didn’t grow up supporting a team but revealed his allegiances back in 2012.

Speaking during a public reception at Windsor Castle back then, he said: "A consortium of my charities, including the British Asian Trust, has been working in Burnley.

Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Hence, some of you asked this evening whether I support a British football club and I said ‘yes, Burnley’.”

"And people have responded ‘Burnley?’ Oh yes, because Burnley has been through some very challenging times and I’m trying to find ways of helping to regenerate and raise aspirations and self-esteem in that part of the world."

Back in 2010 he was in town for charity work and was presented with a personalised shirt, as well as a VIP season ticket to Turf Moor.

So there you have it, Charles has been supporting Burnley through the Sean Dyche years, and now he’ll be celebrating their promotion back to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany.

