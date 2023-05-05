It is King Charles III's big day on Saturday - have you got him a card?

Yes, it is coronation day - when Charles officially becomes King - and he's doing things differently from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Breaking away from the monarchs of yesteryear, he will eat a quiche rather than coronation chicken to celebrate the occasion.

And for the first time in history, people will be invited to pledge allegiance to him.

It has caused a stir, with many expressing their distaste at the ritual, but what does pledging allegiance actually mean?



The Homage of the People will replace the traditional Homage of Peers during which a long line of hereditary peers used to kneel and make a pledge to the monarch in person. The purpose of both oaths remains the same, however: to represent the pledge taker's dedication to the monarch as the monarch is crowned.

At this point in the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will ask that "all persons of goodwill in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other realms and the territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all."

Then, all in the Abbey as well as those watching at home will be called upon to respond with this oath: "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God." Following this moment, a fanfare will be played by the King's trumpeters in Westminster Abbey.

The Archbishop will then say: "God save the King," to which the public watching all around the world will be invited to respond with "God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever."

While announcing the new tradition, Lambeth Palace, the Archbishop's office, said it hoped the significant change to the historic service would result in a "great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King" from those watching on television, online or gathered in the open air at big screens.

A spokesman for Lambeth Palace continued: "The Homage of the People is particularly exciting because [it's] brand new. [It's] something that we can share in because of technological advances, so not just the people in the Abbey, but people who are online, on television, who are listening, and who are gathered in parks, at big screens and churches."

This news has been divisive. It was branded "an offensive and tone deaf gesture that holds the people in contempt" by the campaign group Republic.

We know Republic won't be participating but neither will ChatGPT, as per indy100's rigorous testing.

And the King himself may not be too chuffed with the idea. Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, a close friend of the King, said the idea was “ill advised” and not something the monarch would have wanted.

“I can’t think of anything he would find more abhorrent,” Mr Dimbleby told the Today Programme.

“He’s never wanted to be revered. He’s never wanted anyone to pay homage to him except in mock terms as a joke.”

He added: “He wants, I think, to feel the people will share in the event and I don’t quite know how this might have happened.”

As for other reactions, Billy Bragg said the pledge "belongs in Game of Thrones rather than a modern democracy".

And the SNP's said it was an "absurdly obsequious proposal".

Some people are fine with it.

The Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, said he would be taking part. “I’ve already pledged allegiance to the King (as an MP), I’m very happy to do so again and I hope people do,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity to demonstrate all about our country that’s great, our fantastic values, and we can all get behind and support His Majesty, the King.”

Labour’s national campaign coordinator, Shabana Mahmood, added: “I think it is a lovely idea to involve the people… like all Members of Parliament I have already sworn my allegiance to the King.

“I am a practising Muslim, I did that on my holy book. I was very proud to do so and I will be joining in at the weekend as well.”

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the most senior Catholic clergyman in England, said: "I think it is a very remarkable moment, it is obviously something quite new."

He told Sky News "the important thing to remember" was the new Homage of the People, which will replace the traditional Homage of Peers, was "an invitation, it is not a command".

