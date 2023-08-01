Footballer, 29, eaten alive by a crocodile in horrific attack

A footballer has been devoured by a crocodile after taking a dip in a river to cool off.



Shocking images show the large reptile swimming through the water with the victim’s body in its jaws.

Another clip shows the crocodile being shot dead in the water before locals carry the body to the riverbank.

Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz, nicknamed ‘Chucho’, was killed by the reptile on 29 July.

The 29-year-old was attacked by the crocodile while cooling off in the river in Rio Cañas, Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Local residents followed the reptile in a canoe so they could kill it before rescuing the victim’s body.

Lopez was a footballer for the team Deportivo Río Cañas.





Jam Press





He was also a father to two children, aged eight and three.

On 31 July, Lopez’s family members appealed to the public to help pay for the footballer’s funeral costs.

His team manager Luis Carlos Montes is also organising a collection for the victim’s family.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy prohibits the hunting or killing of protected animals such as crocodiles.

It is unclear if they are looking into the decision to kill the crocodile so locals could collect the body.

A statement shared on the team's Facebook page said: "Good morning, people of Rio Cañas, neighbors, we hereby inform you that a sinpe number has been enabled to be able to help the family of Jesus Lopez 'Chucho' for what unfortunate has happened today, who wishes to collaborate please make your help at 71087722 in the name of Luis Carlos Montes, also if your aid is physical, whether it is groceries or some other type of help, you can go leave it at the house of Don Daniel Serrano, Doña Tica will be receiving every help that comes out of her heart.Thank you so much in advance. God bless you."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.