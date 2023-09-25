Barcelona footballer Joao Cancelo lit up social media after his most recent post-match interview – and not necessarily for the right reasons.

The defender scored a dramatic late winner on Sunday against Celta Vigo, recording a player-of-the-match performance for his Catalan team.

After full-time, Cancelo, 29, was modest about his performance, mentioning that he made “many technical errors that are not normal in my game”.

“I had to improve and turn things around,” he told reporters.

“I tried to give everything until the end and we were able to come back and to win is the most important thing.

“If I perform, the club will love me. If not, they will kick me out.”

However, rather than focus on his exceptional performance, many viewers were more fixated on his facial expressions during the interview.

Here’s the footage:

One person commented: “I’m convinced he's a vampire fighting the urge to eat that journalist.”

Another wrote: “At first I thought this was a Snapchat filter.”

While Cancelo quickly returned to normal after pulling the face, there was something rather bloodthirsty about it.

Another person commented simply: “I’ve seen him in my nightmares.”

The 29-year-old joined Barcelona on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Aside from the bizarre interview, he looks to have secured a place in Catalan hearts after the winner.

Barcelona went down in the match, but managed to score one back through striker Robert Lewandowski.

Then, with just one minute of normal time left, the Portuguese player sent the home crowd wild by finishing a second chance.

Manager Xavi said: “We didn't play well (but) came up with the epic, showing winning character.

“I think this generation fights until the end. What happened today is a tremendous turning point of winning character, we didn't play well but it's about character, faith, the epic.”

