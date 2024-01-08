3 minute montage shows just how good Franz Beckenbauer was

The football legend and German icon Franz Beckenbauer has died aged 78.

Beckenbauer, nicknamed 'Der Kaiser' is regarded as one of the greatest players not just of his generation but of any era in football. Although he was technically a defender Beckenbauer defined the sweeper role and is often credited with inventing the pioneering position, utilising his vision and passing prowess.

Beckenbauer spent most of his career at Bayern Munich where he played more than 580 games and won four Bundesliga titles and three European Cups. He later went on to play for Hamburg and New York Cosmos.

As an individual, he was also named as the Balon d'Or twice but it might be his time with the West German national team which he will be best known for.

He is one of only three men to have won the World Cup as both a player and a manager lifting the trophy in 1974 and 1990 respectively. He also won the European Championship in 1972 beating the Soviet Union 3-0 in the final in what is regarded as one of his best overall performances.

Resurfaced footage on Twitter/X show just how commanding Beckenbauer was on that day in Brussels, rarely giving away the ball and dictating the play from the back of the pitch.

If you are a younger football fan reading this then there are worse things you could do than watch the below 3 and a half minutes.

Tributes from the world of football and media have flooded in since it was announced that Beckenbauer had passed away.

Gary Lineker wrote: "Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died. One of the absolute greats of our game. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm. RIP."

Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish added: "It fills me with deep sadness to hear about the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, a true icon of the game. It was a privilege to share one of my proudest moments with him when he presented my 100th cap for Scotland. My thoughts are with him and his family at this time. RIP Der Kaiser"

David Baddiel said: "The great Franz Beckenbauer gone now, so soon after Bobby Charlton. Bobby was given the job of keeping him quiet in the 1966 World Cup final. Maybe this is a very profound example of man to man marking. RIP."

