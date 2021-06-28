Gareth Bale’s reaction to Wales crashing out of the Euros has become the perfect meme

Wales’ Euro 2020 hopes and dreams came to an abrupt and disappointing end on Saturday as they were dumped out of the tournament following a 4-0 loss to Denmark in Amsterdam.

After impressing in the group stages, there were hopes that the Welsh could repeat their heroics of 2016 where they managed to reach the semi-finals but it wasn’t to be as the Danes ran riot.

With the score at 3-0 to Denmark, things got worse for the Welsh in stoppage time when midfielder Harry Wilson was sent off. Just minutes later, Martin Braithwaite scored a fourth for the Danes but they had to wait a while for the goal to be confirmed, thanks to a prolonged VAR decision.

This wait proved to be a bit too much to take for Wales’ talismanic captain Gareth Bale whose frustration was picked up by TV cameras and was clear for all to see.

Inevitably, Bale’s exasperated response to his side conceding another goal soon became a meme, with people using it as examples for everyday things that annoy people.

This wasn’t the only meme that Bale managed to create during this game. Following the loss, Bale was asked whether this would be his last game for his country. The Real Madrid player didn’t take kindly to this question and promptly walked off camera without giving an answer. This also got the meme treatment.

We doubt Bale will take any solace from this but he definitely helped raise a few smiles on Saturday, even if the result wasn’t what he – or many others – would have wanted.