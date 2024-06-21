18 best Gareth Southgate memes after another disappointing England result

After England's disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark in their second game of Euro 2024, social media has been flooded with memes of head coach Gareth Southgate.

Captain Harry Kane scored inside the opening 20 minutes after Kyle Walker impressively won possession high up the pitch, with his ball across the box deflecting a couple of times before reaching Kane who slotted home from close range.

That goal was undone in the 34th minute though as England failed to get out and close Denmark down, with Morten Hjulmand firing in off the post from range to score his first ever international goal.

Neither side was then able to find a winner, with Denmark having the better of the play and England sitting deep; although England came closest to getting in front after Phil Foden hit the post in the second half.

The England team was criticised throughout the game and afterwards by fans on social media.

Following the result, there have been a fair few memes of Southgate posted online.





































































The final one is of England fan Andy Milne.

Milne first went viral for being filmed supporting England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar holding up a replica of the trophy during a 3-0 win over Senegal.

He's said to be a "Steve McClaren lookalike" by some on social media and is reported to have been supporting the Three Lions home and away for more than 40 years.

Milne was also spotted in TV coverage of the Serbia game in Gelsenkirchen, both pumping his fists before the game started and towards the end of the match.

BBC News's Faisal Islam also pointed out Milne is his old biology teacher.

