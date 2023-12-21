Gary Neville hits back at Liverpool fans after Jurgen Klopp slams Anfield atmosphere

Gary Neville has hit back at Liverpool fans after Jurgen Klopp slammed the atmosphere at Anfield following his side’s 5-1 win against West Ham.

Despite cruising to victory on Wednesday night (December 20), the Liverpool boss was unimpressed with the crowd.

The likes of Neville had previously called out the ‘flat’ atmosphere during their draw against Manchester United over the weekend – and the commentator believed he was vindicated after Klopp’s comments.

Calling for a better atmosphere from fans in the upcoming game against Arsenal, Klopp said: “I thought in the first half when the boys played really exceptionally, I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me.

“I asked people what do they want? We changed a lot of things and we dominated West Ham like crazy and missed chances.”

He added: “If I was in the stands I would be on my toes, 1,000 per cent. I don’t know, if the Man United game was that bad that we have to say sorry we didn’t smash them?

“We need Anfield on Saturday. Arsenal didn’t play this week. They’ve prepared for this game and anyone who knows anything about them knows they will be prepared.

“So we need Anfield on their toes from the first second, without me having an argument with the opposition coach. If it is too much football in December, if you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else.”

His strong words come after Neville said “this is by far the worst atmosphere I've ever seen at Anfield for a Manchester United game” over the weekend.

After receiving flack from Liverpool fans for the comments at the time, Neville wrote: “Those Liverpool fans having a pop at me about the atmosphere v United are a bit quiet this morning.”

