A teenage footballer playing in the Championship will reportedly come out as gay in an upcoming TV interview.

It’s being claimed that the player is 'very relaxed' in his sexuality and will speak out in order to tackle homophobia in the sport.

He will become the only gay male professional player to come out publicly in the UK, and only the second in the entire world.

He is said to be 'keen to break the stigma' around sexuality in football and has the full backing of his club to appear in the interview.

A source told the Sun that his family know he is gay, and that the player told the club about his plans over recent weeks.

“The club made it very clear it was his decision and they would back what he wanted to do. He told his teammates, some as recently as Friday, and they offered him their backing too,” the source said.

The player will follow the 22-year-old Josh Cavallo, 22, who plays for Adelaide United in Australia and came out last year.

The last time a British professional player came out publicly was Justin Fashanu in 1990. Former players Thomas Hitzlsperger and Thomas Beattie are two footballers who have come out since retiring from the game.

Amal Fashanu runs the Justin Fashanu Foundation, helping to fighting homophobia and racism in football, and she told the Sun: “This is very encouraging news and shows the positive steps that have been taken in society and in football.

'I am sure he will get a positive reaction and it may pave the way for others.”

