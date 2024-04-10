8 biggest reactions as Harry Kane escapes red card v Arsenal

In a pulsating 2-2 draw between Arsenal and Bayern Munich in a first leg quarter-final clash in the Champions League, many social media users think Harry Kane was lucky not to be sent off for what appears to be an elbow on Gabriel.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the 12th minute to send the Emirates into raptures - but that lead was short lived.

Serge Gnabry equalised five minutes later with former Spurs frontman Kane netting a first-half penalty with a cool finish - Leroy Sane also failed to get a shot away after being one-on-one.

Early in the second half, in the 55th minute, Kane clashed with Gabriel.

With the ball coming down, the England captain appeared to look around to see who was around him and spotted Gabriel before backing into him and raising his right arm.

Kane's elbow seemed to catch Gabriel in the throat who then went down.

That wasn't the only flashpoint in the match.

In the second half, the referee blew his whistle for David Raya to take a goal kick, passing to Gabriel who then picked up the ball as it appeared he was thinking he was taking the goal kick.

Bayern Munich players, and head coach Thomas Tuchel, protested as the ball was in play but nothing was given.

Leandro Trossard came on as a second half substitute and snatched a draw for the Gunners, netting a well-worked goal with just under 15 minutes of the game left.

Bayern Munich hit the post late on before Saka was denied a penalty in the final minute of the game after contact with Manuel Neuer.

The second leg will be played at the Allianz Arena on April 17 with the tie in the balance at 2-2.

