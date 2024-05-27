Harry Maguire pokes fun at Leeds United missing out on Premier League promotion

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire appeared to poke fun at Leeds United missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites took on Southampton at Wembley on May 26 in the Championship play-off final.

But an Adam Armstrong goal in the first-half was the only one of the game as Saints returned to the top flight at the first time of asking at the expense of Leeds, beating them 1-0.

Maguire is from Sheffield and came through the ranks at Sheffield United - the Blades' main rivals are Sheffield Wednesday with Leeds United among those just below that.

And the 31-year-old, fresh off the back of scooping an FA Cup winners' medal with Manchester United, seemed to poke fun at Leeds with a cheeky Instagram story.

He posted a picture of Sky Sports' coverage of the play-off final showing Southampton fans celebrating along with text on screen saying: "Southampton promoted to Premier League."

Maguire himself posted: "Hope everyone having a fantastic Sunday 🔴❤️"

Harry Maguire shared a story on Instagram poking fun at Leeds United @harrymaguire93, Instagram

Leeds finished third in the regular Championship season, beating Norwich City in their play-off semi-final, with Southampton fourth and beating West Brom in theirs.

Armstrong scored in the 24th minute with a cool finish which was the only goal in a game of few clear-cut chances.

Dan James for Leeds came closest to restoring terms in the 84th minute with a thunderous half-volley that crashed off the underside of the bar.

But the Whites were unable to find an equaliser to miss out on promotion back to the Premier League at the expense of Southampton.

