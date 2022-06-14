In Pictures: Hats off to stylish racegoers as sun shines for Royal Ascot
Vivienne Jenner poses in a hat at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Racegoers have filled the stands at Royal Ascot for the first time since the pandemic.

A racegoer poses for a photograph ahead of day one of Royal AscotA racegoer poses for a photograph ahead of day one of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

Racegoers arriving ahead of day one of Royal AscotRacegoers arriving ahead of day one of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

A racegoer from UkraineA racegoer from Ukraine, Maria Turtus, poses for a photograph (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

The event is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar, but is also a chance for many to dress up in their finest clothes.

The Tootsie Rollers arriving at Royal AscotThe Tootsie Rollers arriving at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Flowers at Royal AscotIt was a beautiful sunny day for racegoers, with flowers in full bloom for the occasion (Adam Davy/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Adam Davy

Racegoers at Royal AscotRacegoers at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Female racegoers wore summer dresses and flamboyant hats while the men sported top hats and tails or smart suits.

Man in a top hat at Royal AscotNot to be outdone, male race fans also dressed up for the occasion (Adam Davy/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Adam Davy

Racegoers arriving at Royal AscotRacegoers arriving at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

Royal Ascot is a chance to show off some spectacular hatsRoyal Ascot is a chance to show off some spectacular hats (David Davies/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

Woman in hat at Royal AscotA stylish hat was essential at the races (David Davies/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

The event witnessed a royal theme in the year the Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee. While among those attending was Princess Beatrice.

Princess Beatrice was at the races with her husbandPrincess Beatrice was at the races with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

A racegoer in a Union flag hatA racegoer in a Union flag hat (Aaron Chown/AP)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Woman in a red, white and blue hatRed, white and blue hats proved popular at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

A racegoer at Royal Ascot at AscotA racegoer at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

The bunting was back out at Royal AcsotThe bunting was back out at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA0PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

