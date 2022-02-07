Footballer Jack Grealish left a fan in tears after an insanely wholesome moment posted on TikTok.

The 26-year-old Manchester City player arrived at the city’s Etihad Stadium on Saturday before a game against Fulham, where he met young TikToker Abbie Pinder.

On arrival, he spotted Ms Pinder and took time out of his pre-game preparations to sign a shirt and hug the football fan, leaving her in tears.

@abbie_pinder546 My dream come true @jackgrealish ❤️❤️

The sweet interaction was posted on TikTok and has over 6,000 views and 1,400 likes since being shared yesterday.



The comment section was filled with support and well-wishes for Ms Pinder after her exciting meeting with her football fave.

One user said: “Seeing the pure joy that experience brought you, brought me joy and made my eyes well up with tears.” (Awww.)

Another said: “One little gesture like this will give Abbie this memory and happiness for life. It’s great to see her so happy.”

Another added: “This is honestly one of the best video’s I’ve ever seen.”

Manchester City also left a sweet comment, saying: “We LOVE our Jack and we LOVE Abbie too! Hope you had an amazing day!”

Finally, Mr Grealish himself also commented with four blue love heart emojis, much to Ms Pinder’s joy as she replied: “You’ve made my dream come true, thank you so much”.

We’re so happy for Abbie!

