Jack Grealish wants his image from City celebration to be hung in the Louvre

Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish has called for an image of himself taken as he celebrated to club’s victory to be hung in a museum.

Last night (12 June) football club Manchester City celebrated winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League with an open-top bus parade through the city centre.

Despite torrential rain, it seems the spirits of both the City players and fans couldn’t be dampened as they celebrated winning the treble – the second time an English side has done it since Manchester United succeeded first in the 1998–99 season.

In one image from the parade, Grealish was captured on top of the bus with his shirt off, his eyes closed and his arms outstretched in the rain.

On his Twitter, Grealish shared the post along with the request for it to be hung in the Louvre, poking fun at his teammate Erling Haaland’s impression of John Stones’ Yorkshire accent.

In the comments, it wasn’t only Manchester City fans who appreciated the “iconic” image.

One person argued: “No matter your feelings about Man City, there is no denying that this is instantly one of the coldest football photos of the modern era.”

“I'm not a City fan but you have to respect the level of this tweet,” another said.

The parade rounded off days of celebration after Manchester City won the last trophy on Saturday (10 June), beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final.

Following their victory, Grealish was still up partying at 6 am the next morning while dressed in his football kit.

