Erling Haaland mocking John Stones' Barnsley accent is absolutely flawless

Manchester City's Erling Haaland flawlessly mocked John Stones' Barnsley accent in a new interview with his teammate.

The pair were joined by Ilkay Gundogan as they discussed their favourite places they'd visited.

Stones picked the iconic Louvre, leaving the other two in stitches with his pronunciation.

Haaland quickly went from Norwegian to born-and-bred Yorkshireman mocking his friend, and people think he sounds more like John Stones than John Stones does.

It's not the first time 'Yorkshire Haaland' has come out, as the star striker was actually born in Leeds, before moving to Norway aged three.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters