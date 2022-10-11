Jake Paul has been speaking about a potential bout against Floyd Mayweather – but it might not be everything that fans would hope for.

Jake’s brother Logan took on Mayweather last year in a fight that was watched by more than one million people on pay-per-view and now Jake expects to follow suit.

The 25-year-old is set to take on MMA legend Anderson Silva in October and has revealed he thinks Mayweather would be up for fighting him after despite the differences in weight class.

However, Jake expects the fight to be an exhibition rather than a professional fight as he doesn’t think Mayweather would want to risk his unbeaten record.

The boxer currently has a 50-0 record and the last time he took on a professional bout was in 2017 against Conor McGregor.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, he said: “I think he would [fight me] if it was an exhibition for sure. The thing is I want it to be a real pro bout and take his undefeated record, which I don’t think he’ll risk.”

Despite the fact he believes it would make the fight “three times as big” it Mayweather's record was on the line, he went on to say: “I definitely think there’s a fight for us in the future. Whether it’s an exhibition or not, we’ll figure that part out.”

It comes after Paul called out KSI on Twitter, and it looks for a time like a boxing match between the YouTubers was briefly seeming to be on the cards.

Paul is 5-0 in his boxing career to date after beating Tyron Woodley II in a rematch after Tommy Fury pulled out of a fight last December due to medical issues.

