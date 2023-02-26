21 of the best memes as Jake Paul loses to Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has been beaten in the huge fight between the YouTuber and Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.
The highly anticipated contest had been on the cards for more than two years and after a long, long time of trading verbal jabs at each other, they finally clashed in the boxing ring.
And after all that, it was Fury who prevailed winning the contest by decision after going eight rounds with the YouTuber and handing Paul his first-ever loss as a boxer.
There had been suggestions that the fight was fixed before the two clashed as a supposed 'script' suggested that the fight was pre-determined. That clearly wasn't the case and despite the animosity and emotion going into the bout the fight was clean and professionally contested.
Here's how the internet reacted to the frantic fight in Saudi Arabia as Fury managed to defend the sport of boxing, later dedicating it to his newborn baby, Bambi.
\u201cThe ref after breaking up 783 clinches in 8 rounds of Tommy Fury Jake Paul\u201d— Barstool Sports (@Barstool Sports) 1677450891
\u201cFury getting more hugs than he got on Love Island.\u201d— Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b (@Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b) 1677452141
\u201cHope you enjoy the Fury Vs Jake Paul fight. I was one of the writers! \ud83d\ude0a\u201d— Rhys James (@Rhys James) 1677452225
\u201cGreat ref lol \ud83e\udd21\ud83e\udd26\ud83c\udffb\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\u201d— George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr) 1677452276
\u201cNFL refs watching the Jake Paul Tommy Fury ref making the fight about himself\u201d— Barstool Sports (@Barstool Sports) 1677452228
\u201cJake Paul vs Tommy Fury highlights #PaulFury\u201d— Kini\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\udded\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf3 (@Kini\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\udded\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf3) 1677452734
\u201cThe only scripted boxing match I take seriously \n\n#PaulFury\u201d— On This Day in WWE (@On This Day in WWE) 1677452635
\u201cJake Paul on his way home after losing to Tommy Fury :\u201d— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account)) 1677452963
\u201cEveryone arriving at Twitter to celebrate Jake Paul getting beat by Tommy Fury #FuryPaul #FuryVsPaul\u201d— Darren (@Darren) 1677452942
Jake's brother, Logan Paul attempted to stir controversy by calling Fury and his family a 'b***h' during a mid-fight interview, which did not go down well at all.
\u201cLogan Paul with a 6 pack of prime, allow it man\u2026 atleast take it out the packaging man\u201d— Z\ud835\udd5a\ud835\udd6a\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd66\ud835\udd5d (@Z\ud835\udd5a\ud835\udd6a\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd66\ud835\udd5d) 1677450323
\u201cTyson Fury to Logan Paul after he called out the Fury family \ud83d\ude2d\n\n\u201d— Justin Pooni (@Justin Pooni) 1677451571
In fact, that wasn't the only confusing moment in Paul's interview.
\u201cLogan Paul to Jake: \u201cI love you bro\u201d\n\nRadio Rahim: \u201cI love you too man\u201d \n\n???\u201d— Barstool Sports (@Barstool Sports) 1677451808
Most people were just rooting for Fury's partner, Molly Mae Hague.
\u201cMolly Mae trying to find a stream for the fight rn\u201d— \u24c2\ufe0fark (@\u24c2\ufe0fark) 1677449342
\u201cTommy fury coming out with Bambi & filter by Molly Mae on his shorts \ud83e\udd79\ud83d\ude2b\u201d— Lauren Beardon (@Lauren Beardon) 1677451194
\u201cMe supporting Tommy fury so Molly mae tells plt to do discount code \u201d— Mimi The Music Blogger (@Mimi The Music Blogger) 1677451692
However, much of the social media commentary on the match was dominated by accounts sharing illegal streams of the fight.
