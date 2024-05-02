Drunk Jamie Carragher interviewing Jadon Sancho is the best thing you'll see today

While English winger Jadon Sancho starred for Borussia Dortmund on the pitch in their 1-0 win over PSG in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash, it was Jamie Carragher who grabbed the headlines off it.

Sancho, on loan from Manchester United, wasn't directly involved in the only goal of the game but his skill, dribbling and movement caused havoc for the French champions.

Carragher normally covers the Champions League for CBS Sports and enjoyed the game in Dortmund's famous 'yellow wall'.

The 'yellow wall' is a stand at Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park which is the largest free-standing of its kind in Europe, with a capacity of 25,000, and is world-renowned for its atmosphere from home fans and iconic tifos.

It makes it an intimidating place to go for any visiting team.

Carragher got to sample it - while CBS Sports was broadcasting live with Peter Schmeichel primed and ready to conduct post-match interviews, Carragher joined in and spoke about his experience.

Jadon Sancho in action for Borussia Dortmund in their 1-0 win against PSG in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash Lars Baron/Getty Images

The viral clip starts with presenter Kate Abdo asking if Carragher is sober enough, to which he says he's not eaten much and he's had eight pints with home supporters in the 'yellow wall' which is why he might be 'slurring' his words.

He appears with a black and yellow scarf, saying he's made a new family before spotting Sancho and calling him over.

Thierry Henry in the studio erupts into fits of laughter as Carragher greets Sancho and congratulates him on his performance.

Carragher then keeps putting his arm around Sancho throughout the interview to the amusement of the panel, telling him he's been in the 'yellow wall' and keeps mentioning it throughout.

Sancho says he has not yet been in it but that the support it gives is huge.

"When we hear our fans, we're so motivated from the start, when we hear them we can't wait to play," says Sancho.

Carragher then says that Henry, Alessandro del Piero and Micah Richards in the CBS studio have been 'raving' about his performance, which leaves Henry with his head in his hands and del Piero laughing too.

Whenever Carragher asks a question from then onwards, laughter from the studio can be heard; he asks if Sancho will go in the 'yellow wall' as he's been bought pints all night.

Schmeichel says to Sancho: "It's not for you, you're still an active sportsman, if you go in the 'yellow wall' you need to drink eight pints and you can hear he (Carragher) has done that. It's not for you yet."

The clip finishes as Carragher awkwardly asks: "If you get to the final, can we have a few pints together?"

Sancho replies: "I don't drink."

