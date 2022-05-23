It looks like Jamie Carragher is taking the football results from the weekend really well, and isn’t at all bitter after Manchester City clinched the Premier League title from Liverpool in the most dramatic of circumstances...

After seeing his team miss out on the top prize, the Anfield legend found himself being targeted online by Oasis frontman and City fan Liam Gallagher after a remarkable final day of the season.

While Liverpool were in the driving seat at one stage after taking the lead against Wolves, City came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Aston Villa and clinch the title.

City scored their three goals in the space of six minutes to win the Premier League trophy and end Liverpool’s chances of a historic quadruple.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Gallagher seemed to sum up the feeling of City fans everywhere after embarking on a pretty wild series of tweets – before turning the focus on Carragher.

"Gerrard can kiss my arse as well the bumbaclart his old clubs fans smash our bus up MCFC CHAMPIONS,” he wrote.

“F**k off slippy Gerrard,” Gallagher went on to say.

He then hit out at Carragher, saying: "What you saying Carra [Jamie Carragher] you [bell] end.”

Never one to be quiet on topics like this, Carragher had a brutal comeback of his own.

"I’m saying you’ll never win the Champions league and Oasis are s***e compared to the Beatles. That work?,” he said in retaliation.

Hitting back, Gallagher wrote: "Eh Carra you got s**t banter for a scouser f**king hell la you been hanging out with [Gary] Neville too long.”

He added: "Oasis p**s all over the Beatles how many times did they do Knebworth."

Football rivalry is alive and well in 2022, it seems.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.