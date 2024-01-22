Jason Kelce screaming shirtless next to Taylor Swift has become an instant meme

They're one of the most famous pairs of brothers in NFL history, but Jason Kelce has been a little overshadowed by his sibling Travis Kelce amid his relationship with Taylor Swift over recent times – until now, that is.

Now, a video of Jason screaming while celebrating topless after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night (January 21) has become the internet’s favourite new meme.

Jason, whose own team the Philadelphia Eagles were kicked out of the playoffs in December, was watching the game alongside the likes of Swift in the stands.

After Travis scored the first of his two touchdowns to help secure the win, his brother was seen among the fans, topless, enjoying a few beers and showing his support.

While he spent most of the time in a box, he jumped out the window in the closing stages and instantly became the most talked about man on the internet.

















































He also helped a young Taylor Swift fan to say hello to her hero by holding her aloft outside the box the singer was in, so she could show her the sign she was holding.

His brother Travis was asked about Jason’s celebrations after the game, and while he didn’t know about it during the match said he appreciated the support.

“My brother was shirtless? Nah, it doesn’t surprise me one bit,” Kelce said when asked to Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports. “I love that guy, and every time we’re not on the field together, we’re always rooting for each other.”

