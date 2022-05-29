Grand Tour and former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has dubbed the Monaco F1 Grand Prix a 's**t show' after rain significantly delayed the start of the race.

The race was due to get underway at 3pm local time before it was pushed back to 3.09pm and then a further unspecified delay was announced.

The formation lap to the grid was ordered to take place behind the safety car, with Charles Leclerc starting from pole position. Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, then announced the formation lap would start at 3:16pm, behind the safety car.

As the heavy rain continued, the race was suspended four minutes after the start of the formation lap. Ferrari driver Leclerc said over the team radio: “It is raining like crazy.”

Watching from home, 62-year-old Clarkson joked on Twitter: "I’m watching the cars on the road outside my house. It’s more interesting than this Monaco s**t show."





The Monte Carlo street circuit is one of the most anticipated races of the year due to its iconic setting in the principality.

After six races so far this season Red Bull's Max Verstappen leaders the standings on 110 points having won four races. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is second and started the Monaco GP in pole position on the grid.

At the time of writing, the race has started with Leclerc in the lead but more rain is forecast.

Additional reporting from PA

