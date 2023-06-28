Cricket fans think Jonny Bairstow ‘should be knighted’ for stopping Just Stop Oil protests

Never let anyone tell you that cricket isn’t exciting…

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow helped to stop a Just Stop Oil protest during Wednesday’s play at Lord's, dragging a protester off the field.

Protestors disrupted play in London on Wednesday morning (June 28) shortly after the match had started at 11am.



While the individuals managed to release orange powder onto the playing surface, they didn’t make it onto the wicket itself – largely thanks to the efforts of Bairstow.

The keeper picked up one of the group members, carrying him off towards security staff. After a short delay, the game was resumed and Bairstow returned to the field after changing his keeping gloves to a standing ovation.

He received a lot of praise on social media, too.

One wrote: “Jonny Bairstow should be knighted for this !!!! What a legend !!!!!!”

Another said: “Poundland Jesus getting carried off pitch like Jonny Bairstow putting his ironing board away.”

A user added: “Jonny Bairstow what a legend, carrying them ridiculous protestors off the pitch.”



