Did Jordan Pickford actually crash Virgil van Dijk’s interview?

A photo is going viral on social media of what shows Jordan Pickford gatecrashing Virgil van Dijk's post-match interview after England beat The Netherlands 2-1 in their Euro 2024 semi-final.

A lot of people are sharing the image which shows Pickford smiling and waving through the advertising board players speak in front of on the pitch immediately after games.

Let's not forget the two have history - at club level, van Dijk plays for Liverpool and Pickford plays for arch-rivals Everton.

Pickford seriously injured van Dijk in October 2020 when a reckless challenge which ended his season - van Dijk sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury and required knee surgery.

But is the image that's going viral edited?

In short - yes, it is edited.

The most obvious giveaway is the goalkeeper kit Pickford is wearing.

He's worn green all through the tournament, including against The Netherlands, yet in the image he can be seen wearing yellow.

Pickford's hair is also slightly different in the image to how it looked in the semi-final.

Not only that but other accounts that have shared the image have credited @manxpie86 with the edit.

So it seems @manxpie86 has cleverly edited in an older photo of Pickford into the background of the one of van Dijk.

Ollie Watkins was England's hero, scoring in added time to book England's place in the final at Euro 2024.

Xavi Simons opened the scoring inside the opening ten minutes for the Dutch before England captain Harry Kane netted a controversial penalty ten minutes later.

Watkins came on as a substitute for Kane late in the game and grabbed the headlines to send England into consecutive Euros finals.

England play Spain in the final of Euro 2024 on July 14 in Berlin.

