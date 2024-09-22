Boxing fans witnessed a devastating loss for Anthony Joshua on Saturday night (September 21), after he was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in a one-sided fight in front of 98,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Dubois retained the IBF heavyweight title with the win after knocking Joshua down in the fifth round.

Joshua had already been floored in the first and third rounds after a dominant performance by Dubois and Joshua’s corner threw in the towel after the final knockdown.

Speaking after the fight, Dubois said: “This is my time, my redemption story. I’m not going to stop until I reach my full potential.”

Getty Images

It’s a pivotal time for Joshua, 34, who spoke after another disappointing night in the ring, saying: “You know I’m pissed, you know I’m ready to kick off in the ring but I’m going to stay professional and respect my opponent.”

There was plenty of reaction on social media after a major night in the boxing calendar – and some of the most striking sporting images you’re likely to see were shared online.

Others poked a little fun at Joshua after the knockout.

Others shared thoughts on Joshua's future, with one writing: “Anthony Joshua changed British boxing… he made mega fight nights with 90k fans at Wembley seem like normality. It wasn’t. It never was. AJ was brilliant, but now he needs to retire.”

