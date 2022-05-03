Jurgen Klopp might have mastered English football after years at the helm of Liverpool, but the language still trips him up from time to time.

The manager, who has extended his stay on Merseyside until 2026, suffered a hilarious NSFW language mix-up during a press conference recently.

And for Klopp fans, it’s another reminder of why they find him such an endearing character.

The coach was speaking to reporters ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League game against Newcastle when he had a question of his own.

He asked, innocently: “Why can everybody say that word and if I say it, it’s not okay?”

“Which word?” he was asked in reply.

“Brain-f***,” Klopp replied.

He was, of course, referring to the word “brain-fog”, which a reporter cleared up for him (and told him “fog” is “like mist”).

Never change, Jurgen.

People have been reacting to the clip ever since, and if they liked him before, they loved him after this.

Klopp was speaking ahead of the Newcastle game, which his side went on to win 1-0.



Klopp’s side kept their bid for an unprecedented quadruple alive with the win, with the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Villarreal taking place on Tuesday evening.

Klopp arrived at Liverpool in 2015, after managing Borussia Dortmund from 2008-2015.

His side has won the Premier League in 2019-20 and also won the Champions League in 2019.

