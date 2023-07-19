Arsenal’s new striker Kai Havertz has been described as some pundits as one of the Premier League’s great untapped talents – but he didn’t show that side in a recent challenge captured on social media.

The 24-year-old German came in for mockery at the hands of Chelsea fans, his former club, after he failed to score a single point in the volleying portion of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

Havertz became the first person in the short history of the event to never score a single point in the cross-then-volley challenge.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Chelsea fans were delighted to see their former star, who they sold to rivals Arsenal for £65m last month, struggling at the event.

One wrote: “Honestly, we tried to warn them [Arsenal] bro. They were too worried about ‘getting our best player’. We are just laughing all the way to the bank, big money, and free from this fraud. Tell me I get to watch free-flowing football again.”

Arsenal fans, meanwhile, were disappointed with the performance.

“It's not looking good honestly,” wrote one Gunners supporter. “I'm already getting livid especially after buying him for that amount. Let's hope he comes good.”

Another Arsenal fan said: “We ordered the wrong Kai Havertz online.”

“Now I understand why Mikel Arteta said Havertz will be playing in the midfield this season,” another fan wrote.

However, ESPN journalist Herculez Gomez said: “Champions League Final winning goal. World Cup goals. Eff the memes. Remember that.”

Havertz will hope to get the opportunity to show a more all-round skill set on Wednesday night during the MLS All-Star Game.

Then, Arsenal will play Manchester United at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, before taking on Barcelona in Los Angeles to wrap up their pre-season tour.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.