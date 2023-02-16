Kevin De Bruyne effortlessly mocks Arsenal fans throwing bottles of Prime at him

Kevin De Bruyne helped Manchester City on their way to a huge win on Wednesday night (February 15), as they beat Arsenal and overtook them at the top of the table.

The Belgian midfielder scored the first goal of the game after placing a cultured finish past keeper Aaron Ramsdale, before providing the assist for Erling Haaland when he scored to make it 3-1.

De Bruyne put in a superb performance and marked a real return to form, but the Arsenal fans were less than impressed with him.

He was substituted in the closing minutes of the game and walked the length of the pitch to get back to the dugout.

Arsenal fans jeered him and some even threw bottles – including ones filled with Prime energy drink.

The 31-year-old took the whole thing in his stride, and even mocked the fans by smiling at them and effortlessly dodging some of the missiles.

On his Instagram, De Bruyne made light of the situation, posting a picture of a cup narrowly missing him with the caption: “Beer anyone?”

Manchester City fans had plenty to say about the footage from the game, with one writing on Twitter: “The way he dodge those bottles blud cold as f***.”

Another wrote: “Alfa male behaviour, he is not saying, just watching them!”

“Villain KDB is too cold wow,” one more said.

"Irony of Arsenal fans throwing bottles at De Bruyne whilst their players start to bottle the league!" another user said.

While the midfielder might have made light of the situation, the Football Association have opened an investigation after fans threw objects at him at the Emirates.

Following the game, the FA announced that Arsenal will now be the subject of an investigation relating to the throwing of objects, while the Gunners will also review footage of the incident.



A statement from the club read: “We are studying CCTV and if we are able to identify the culprits they will be subject to strict sanctions. This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, one of the highlights on the night actually came off the pitch, when Erling Haaland spoke to the media after the game.

Haaland was coming off the back of three games without scoring, which for him represents a blip – and he said he was already unsatisfied just 20 minutes after ending his goal drought.

